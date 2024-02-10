Fulton County residents still can’t use most services online, but some can be done in person

FULTON COUNTY, Ga. — Fulton County has made lots of progress in getting its systems back online in the two weeks since a cybersecurity attack, but there is still a long way to go.

Channel 2′s Tyisha Fernandes has learned that even though there are things that can’t be done online, they can be done in person. It might just be a little more involved than some realize.

On a normal day, you could walk into the government offices and pretty much pay for everything with a debit card, but they cannot take those currently, so you’ll have to bring a money order or check with you.

“People don’t even go to the bank anymore,” Marta Lewis said.

Lewis’ tax bill is due on Monday, so Friday morning she drove almost an hour to try and pay it at the Fulton County Government Center. She had to leave and go to a bank to get a money order when she was told she couldn’t pay with a card or cash.

The county’s IT team have made some progress in the last week. You can call some offices now and the Board of Assessors is taking homestead exemptions.

Tags can be renewed, you can get marriage and gun licenses and have an equalization hearing.

The only things that can’t be done at all still is that the probate court can’t accept new filings for estates or guardianship.

Chuck Bernath told Fernandes that he sees people getting frustrated with county workers who have no control over the cyberattack.

“They deserve credit really, they’re just trying to do their jobs and it’s just as bad for them,” Bernath said.

County officials are expected to give an official update on the cyberattack on Tuesday.

