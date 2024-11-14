Principal at metro Atlanta middle school steps down amid investigation

MILTON, Ga. — The principal at a metro Atlanta middle school has stepped down amid a district investigation.

Joel Peterson, who has been at the school since the 2019-20 school year, resigned from his role this week, according to a letter sent to school parents. The school thanked Peterson for his service with the school in a letter to parents.

Fulton County Schools told Channel 2 Action News that an assistant principal was also placed on leave. It is unclear if the assistant principal has resigned.

The district did not identify the assistant principal on leave or say a reason for them being placed on leave. The district only said it was for a “personnel investigation.”

Bill Thompson will act as the interim principal through the end of the year as the school searches for a new principal.

The school said it would like to select a finalist for the role in mid-January, with the candidate starting in February.

Channel 2 Action News is working to learn more about why these school officials were placed on leave.

