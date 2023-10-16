Police searching for 17-year-old who disappeared from Fulton County hotel

FULTON COUNTY, Ga. — Authorities are searching for a teen who disappeared over the weekend.
Union City police said they are looking for 17-year-old Ja-Kyla Keith, who was last seen by her mother on Friday at 4:30 a.m. at the Quality Inn on Studio Way.
[DOWNLOAD: Free WSB-TV News app for alerts as news breaks]
Keith is 5 feet, 1 inch tall and weighs 118 pounds. She has brown eyes and black hair.
Police said her last known clothing description was a black shirt, black sandals and orange and red Harry Potter shorts.
TRENDING STORIES:
- Amber Alert issued for 2 young girls after they were taken from Georgia Burger King, officials say
- Georgia doctor ordered to pay more than $27 million for submitting false claims
- Man found dead after shooting in Gwinnett County, police investigating
Authorities added that Keith had her cell phone with her at the time of her disappearance.
Anyone with information regarding her whereabouts is asked to call 911 or the Union City Police Department at 770-964-1333.
[SIGN UP: WSB-TV Daily Headlines Newsletter]
IN OTHER NEWS:
©2023 Cox Media Group