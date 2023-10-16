Man found dead after shooting in Gwinnett County, police investigating

GWINNETT COUNTY, Ga. — The Gwinnett County Police Department is investigating a shooting that left a man dead.

On Sunday at 8:10 p.m., GCPD said officers responded to reports of shots fired in the 1600 block of Pirkle Road in unincorporated Norcross.

[DOWNLOAD: Free WSB-TV News app for alerts as news breaks]

When they got to the scene, they found a man’s body in between a building on Pirkle Road and another building on Hampton Ridge Road.

Investigators believe at least two people were shooting at each other just before the 911 calls began to come in.

Police have not released details about a suspect and the motive is unknown at this time.

The name of the victim has not been released.

TRENDING STORIES:

GCPD said if anyone has any information to share in this case, please contact GCPD detectives at 770-513-5300. To remain anonymous, tipsters should contact Crime Stoppers at 404-577-8477 or visit www.stopcrimeATL.com.

Police said Crime Stoppers tipsters can receive a cash reward for information leading to an arrest and indictment in this case.

[SIGN UP: WSB-TV Daily Headlines Newsletter]

IN OTHER NEWS:

Police investigating after 17-year-old was killed in Atlanta

©2023 Cox Media Group