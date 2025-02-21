Fulton County

Police ID suspects in Sandy Springs shooting of teen girl

By WSBTV.com News Staff
Sandy Springs juvenile shooting suspects Lynisha Helena Younger, Nikai Brown. (Sandy Springs Police Department)
SANDY SPRINGS, Ga. — Detectives said Friday they are looking for two people in connection with the shooting of a teen girl.

Sandy Springs police obtained arrest warrants for Nikai Brown and Lynisha Helena Younger. The shooting happened at an apartment complex off Roberts Drive around 3:15 a.m. Thursday.

The victim, who was not identified, had injuries that were not believed to be life threatening, police told Channel 2 Action News.

Brown was charged with charged with three felonies: aggravated battery, aggravated assault and possession of a firearm during the commission of a felony. Younger was charged with tampering with evidence.

Police said Thursday that a Fulton SWAT team searched the apartments but did not find anyone else inside.

Detectives urged anyone with information to contact Sandy Springs Police Department at 404-843-6630.

