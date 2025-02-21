Police ID suspects in Sandy Springs shooting of teen girl

SANDY SPRINGS, Ga. — Detectives said Friday they are looking for two people in connection with the shooting of a teen girl.
Sandy Springs police obtained arrest warrants for Nikai Brown and Lynisha Helena Younger. The shooting happened at an apartment complex off Roberts Drive around 3:15 a.m. Thursday.
The victim, who was not identified, had injuries that were not believed to be life threatening, police told Channel 2 Action News.
Brown was charged with charged with three felonies: aggravated battery, aggravated assault and possession of a firearm during the commission of a felony. Younger was charged with tampering with evidence.
Police said Thursday that a Fulton SWAT team searched the apartments but did not find anyone else inside.
Detectives urged anyone with information to contact Sandy Springs Police Department at 404-843-6630.
