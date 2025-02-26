Parents file complaint against Fulton County Schools alleging racism, bullying

FULTON COUNTY, Ga. — Parents and civil rights organizations say some kids in the Fulton County School District have dealt with racism and bullying.

They filed a federal complaint with the U.S. Department of Education under Title XI of the Civil Rights Act. It includes specific incidents at Creekview Elementary and Findley Oaks Elementary schools.

Channel 2′s Steve Gehlbach was there as representatives from the Council on American-Islamic Relations and Asian Americans Advancing Justice Atlanta held a news conference Wednesday. Parents of an Alpharetta student also stood with them.

In the federal complaint, they claim harassment, bullying and discrimination have been aimed at Muslim, Arab and Palestinian-American students since the Hamas attack on Israel in Oct. 2023.

They claim the school administrators have failed to take action.

“As a parent, I urge the district to address the incidents outlined in our complaint and implement mandatory cultural sensitivity training, incorporating the Palestinian narrative and perspective,“ parent Ghada El Najjar said.

“That hateful ideology must not be allowed to be brought onto our campuses and it is being brought onto our campuses,” parent Nidal Ibrahim said.

Channel 2 Action News reached out to the Fulton County Schools on Wednesday morning. A spokesperson for the district said they have not seen a copy of the complaint yet but said in a statement:

“Fulton County Schools is deeply committed to fostering a safe and respectful learning environment for all students. We take any allegations of discrimination or harassment seriously and investigate all reported incidents thoroughly. While we have not been provided this complaint, we remain steadfast in our responsibility to uphold the rights and protections of every student. Our focus will always be on ensuring a school community where all students feel valued and supported.”

CAIR’s attorney said the complaint will go to the U.S. Department of Education for an investigation.

