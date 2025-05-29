New dawn rises on Fulton County government as it commits to solar power

FULTON COUNTY, Ga. — It’s the dawn of a new day in Fulton County, and county leaders would like to spread a little sunshine.

“Got my sunglasses here. We’re all very excited, despite the weather outside. This is the future,” County Chairman Robb Pitts told Channel 2’s Berndt Petersen.

On Thursday Fulton County officially went solar, beginning with the Evelyn G. Lowery Library. On Friday, county officials said they’ll unveil several more.

“The solar program is not just ambitious, it’s forward looking in it’s design,” Cherry Street Energy’s Michael Chanin said.

Fulton has teamed up with the company to retrofit county buildings with solar panels.

“They represent a commitment to 46 county facilities. I’m going to make you clap for that! That is phenomenal,” Fulton Commissioner Khadijah Abdur-Rahman said.

Administrators say solar power will save local taxpayers nearly $2.5 million dollars over the next two decades, and officials say this is just the beginning of a program designed to deliver sustainability and energy savings.

“And also professional, high paying quality jobs for people in the communities. that’s why I say, it’s a win, win, win,” Pitts said.

