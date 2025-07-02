Mobile market providing Fulton Co. residents fresh produce this month

FULTON COUNTY, Ga. — Fulton County’s Fulton Fresh Mobile Market will be making stops around the county later this month, bringing fresh produce to residents.
The program was created to educate residents living in communities designated as “food deserts” on the importance of fresh and in-season produce.
Between July 14 and 31, the Fresh Mobile Market will visit communities four days each week.
Participants can sit in an in-person nutrition education and food demonstration class and then be able to receive a free bag of in-season produce.
In order to receive the free produce, participants must arrive at the nutrition class no later than 10 minutes after it begins.
No registration is needed.
Here’s where you can find the mobile market this month, beginning July 14:
Mondays
10 a.m.
The Gathering Place
6280 Bryant Street, Union City, GA 30291
Tuesdays
10 a.m.
Mount Vernon Baptist Church
815 Lynhurst Dr SW, Atlanta, GA 30311
1 p.m.
Bethel United Methodist Church
1215 New Hope Rd SW, Atlanta, GA 30331
Wednesdays
10 a.m.
Saint Paul AME Church (Young @ Heart Senior Ministry)
1540 Pryor Street, SW., Atlanta, GA 30315
1 p.m.
Victory Baptist Church of Atlanta – East Point
2736 Dodson Drive, East Point, GA 30344
Thursdays
10 a.m.
West Hunter Street Baptist
1040 Ralph David Abernathy Blvd SW, Atlanta, GA 30310
1 p.m.
Gladys S. Dennard Library at South Fulton
4055 Flat Shoals Rd, Union City, GA 30291
