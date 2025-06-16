Milton City Council weighs fireworks restrictions near horse farms

MILTON, Ga. — The Milton City Council will discuss a new ordinance modifying the city’s restrictions on fireworks.

If passed, Milton fireworks enthusiasts would not be able to launch their rockets and other such entertaining ordnance if they’re near a horse farm or other location where horses are kept or housed.

Technically, the ordinance says “facilities housing equines in a confined area.”

The ordinance push in Milton follows a broader bill passed during the 2025 Georgia legislative session, which allows counties and other municipal governments to adopt ordinances that limit or ban using or firing off consumer fireworks up to 200 yards from a facility that houses equines.

Gov. Brian Kemp signed the bill into law May 14, and it takes effect July 1.

Should the Milton City Council pass the bill, it would take effect the same day as the state law, just three days before July 4, when fireworks tend to be a booming business and pastime.

The Milton City Council will discuss the ordinance at 6 p.m. Monday.

[DOWNLOAD: Free WSB-TV News app for alerts as news breaks]

TRENDING STORIES:

[SIGN UP: WSB-TV Daily Headlines Newsletter]

©2025 Cox Media Group