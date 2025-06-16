Crews rescue fallen kayaker from Ocmulgee River rapids, friends stranded on an island

BUTTS COUNTY, Ga. — A kayaker fell into Ocmulgee River Rapids on Sunday, according to the Butts County Fire & Emergency Services.

A team dove in to help Jasper County deputies, finding the kayaker and their friends and rescuing them.

Officials said the team worked alongside Jasper County deputies, Butts County deputies and the Georgia Department of Natural Resources to find the kayaker and his friends who “were stranded on an island.”

Firefighters said everyone was rescued safely, though one person was taken to a local emergency room for a medical evaluation.

“We want to remind everyone about Fast Currents After Heavy Rain,“ the emergency department said. ”Recent rains may have rivers running higher and faster than usual.”

To help those taking a kayak or canoe out on the water after it rains, here are the fire department’s safety recommendations:

Check river conditions before you go — rising, muddy water can hide serious hazards.

Postpone your trip if currents are too strong or debris is present. No adventure is worth the risk.

Wear a life jacket — always. It’s the one thing that should never stay in the truck.

Stay in visual contact with your paddling partner, and file a float plan with someone on shore.

Avoid strainers and low-head dams, especially in flood conditions. These can be deadly traps.

The department also said that if conditions look risky, wait to leave shore, saying “the river isn’t going anywhere, make sure you are.”

