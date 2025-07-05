Metro Atlanta man ends tour as president of International Brotherhood of Magicians

ROSWELL, Ga. — Roswell resident and current President of the International Brotherhood of Magicians will take step away from his high-stage role.

According to the International Brotherhood of Magicians, an international organization started in 1922, Mike Dunagan’s year as president will end soon.

An Atlanta area performer and creative professional, Dunagan will officially leave the role at the upcoming IBM annual convention in July.

The organization said Dunagan has spent more than 35 years “immersed in the creative world, not only as a mentalist and magician but also as a marketing and advertising professional in Atlanta’s commercial and healthcare staffing industries.”

“It’s been a tremendous honor to serve as International President,” Dunagan said in a statement. “To represent this global community of passionate performers has been both humbling and inspiring. The I.B.M. fosters more than just magic—it builds friendships, fuels imagination and brings people together.”

IBM’s local chapters, called “Rings,” have been a big focus during Dunagan’s tenure as president.

The organization said he focused on strengthening these groups through better communication, expanded support and more ways to collaborate.

“I’ve always believed in the power of community,” Dunagan said. “Our local Rings are the heartbeat of this organization, and helping them thrive has been one of the most rewarding parts of my term.”

The annual IBM convention will be held July 9 to July 12 in Houston, Texas.

