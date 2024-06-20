Metro Atlanta Fortune 500 company moving headquarters to iconic tower location

SANDY SPRINGS, Ga. — Metro Atlanta-based Newell Brands, which owns popular consumer brands Rubbermaid, Gillette, Yankee Candle and more, confirmed to Channel 2 Action News that they’d be moving their official company headquarters to an iconic part of the Sandy Springs skyline.

Currently, Newell Brands makes its home off of Mt. Vernon Highway in Sandy Springs, but by mid-2025, they’ll be filling a more royal space.

The company confirmed to Channel 2 Action News that they’ve signed a lease for the Queen Tower at Concourse Office Park for their new corporate headquarters, meaning that midway through next year, they’ll be in one of the two iconic King & Queen buildings.

A Newell Brands representative said they are remaining in Sandy Springs because of the area’s amenities and accessibility for their employees, among other benefits.

The new headquarters will be a 20% size increase compared to their current space, and will be designed to foster performance, innovation and inclusion, according to the company.

Channel 2 Action News has asked the company for more information about the move and why it’s changing spaces are waiting for their response.

