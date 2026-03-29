Metro area court system warning residents not to be fooled by new scam

FULTON COUNTY, Ga. — The Superior Court of Fulton County is warning residents not to be fooled by a new pretrial supervision scam.

According to the court, individuals have been getting calls from people saying, falsely, that they are members of the Fulton County Sheriff’s Office.

In the ongoing scam, court officials said scammers are saying their potential victims qualify for Pretrial Supervision after being booked into the county jail.

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The victims are then told they have to pay admission fees to the program to get early release.

But this is not how the court system works, officials said.

“In legitimate criminal proceedings, individuals are booked into jail and remain in custody until a bond hearing,” the court said.

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If that defendant is determined to be eligible for Pretrial Supervision, they do not have to pay anything for release.

“The Pretrial Services Program does not—and will never— request or accept payment for supervision decisions," according the court.

The court said scammers are trying to appear more convincing by using the names of actual sheriff’s office employees and publicly available arrest information.

However, court officials said “these calls are fraudulent and are not affiliated with the Superior Court of Fulton County or the Fulton County Sheriff’s Office.”

Anyone who receives a call should not provide payment or personal information and should instead report calls immediately to FCSO at 404-612-5129.

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