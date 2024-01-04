Man with ‘various mental disorders’ disappears from north Fulton rehab center, police say

FULTON COUNTY, Ga. — Authorities are looking for a man with “various mental disorders” who disappeared from a north Fulton County rehabilitation facility.
Sandy Springs police said they are looking at 46-year-old Adrian Epps, who was last seen at the Perimeter Rehabilitation Suites by Harborview on Meridian Mark Road on Wednesday at 7:10 a.m.
Authorities said Epps is diagnosed with autism, an unspecified mental disorder and a psychotic disorder with hallucinations.
Epps is 5 foot, 9 inches and weighs 179 pounds. He was last seen wearing a white shirt, red checkered pajama pants and a black jacket. He is believed to be traveling on foot.
Anyone with information regarding Epps’ whereabouts is asked to call Detective Voronkov at SVoronkov@sandyspringsga.gov or 770-551-2562.
