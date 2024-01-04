Man with ‘various mental disorders’ disappears from north Fulton rehab center, police say

FULTON COUNTY, Ga. — Authorities are looking for a man with “various mental disorders” who disappeared from a north Fulton County rehabilitation facility.

Sandy Springs police said they are looking at 46-year-old Adrian Epps, who was last seen at the Perimeter Rehabilitation Suites by Harborview on Meridian Mark Road on Wednesday at 7:10 a.m.

[DOWNLOAD: Free WSB-TV News app for alerts as news breaks]

Authorities said Epps is diagnosed with autism, an unspecified mental disorder and a psychotic disorder with hallucinations.

Epps is 5 foot, 9 inches and weighs 179 pounds. He was last seen wearing a white shirt, red checkered pajama pants and a black jacket. He is believed to be traveling on foot.

TRENDING STORIES:

Anyone with information regarding Epps’ whereabouts is asked to call Detective Voronkov at SVoronkov@sandyspringsga.gov or 770-551-2562.

[SIGN UP: WSB-TV Daily Headlines Newsletter]

IN OTHER NEWS:

Atlanta Motor Speedway building new gatehouses to speed up fan entry process

©2023 Cox Media Group