Fulton County

Man with ‘various mental disorders’ disappears from north Fulton rehab center, police say

By Mary Alice Royse Ginther, WSBTV.com

Adrian Epps (Sandy Springs Police)

By Mary Alice Royse Ginther, WSBTV.com

FULTON COUNTY, Ga. — Authorities are looking for a man with “various mental disorders” who disappeared from a north Fulton County rehabilitation facility.

Sandy Springs police said they are looking at 46-year-old Adrian Epps, who was last seen at the Perimeter Rehabilitation Suites by Harborview on Meridian Mark Road on Wednesday at 7:10 a.m.

[DOWNLOAD: Free WSB-TV News app for alerts as news breaks]

Authorities said Epps is diagnosed with autism, an unspecified mental disorder and a psychotic disorder with hallucinations.

Epps is 5 foot, 9 inches and weighs 179 pounds. He was last seen wearing a white shirt, red checkered pajama pants and a black jacket. He is believed to be traveling on foot.

TRENDING STORIES:

Anyone with information regarding Epps’ whereabouts is asked to call Detective Voronkov at SVoronkov@sandyspringsga.gov or 770-551-2562.

[SIGN UP: WSB-TV Daily Headlines Newsletter]

IN OTHER NEWS:

Atlanta Motor Speedway building new gatehouses to speed up fan entry process

©2023 Cox Media Group

Most Read