Man arrested for kidnapping mom, 4-year-old also facing child porn charges

ROSWELL, Ga. — After an AMBER Alert on Tuesday night, a mom and her 4-year-old son have been found safe. The man accused of kidnapping them is now in custody.

Roswell police say Brian Bentenia is being charged with two counts of kidnapping and two counts of possession of child sexual abuse material.

Those charges are in addition to 12 more counts of possession of child sexual abuse material he received after being arrested last month.

Betenia, the mother’s partner, was arrested after a chase with law enforcement in Forsyth County.

He is currently being held in the Forsyth County Jail on several more charges, including DUI, endangering a child and several other traffic charges.

Betenia is scheduled to appear in court on Thursday.

“We are deeply grateful to the GBI, Forsyth County Sheriff’s Office, our media partners, and the members of the public who immediately called in tips in response to the Levi’s call, all of whom worked together to bring about the quick recovery of everyone involved,” Roswell police in a statement.

