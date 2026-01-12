Johns Creek teen raises awareness for children with disabilities, one candle at a time

JOHNS CREEK, Ga. — Winston Ra says nothing can hold a candle to his little brother, William.

“I would give up anything for him. We have a pretty close bond,” Ra told Channel 2’s Berndt Petersen.

William was born with a rare genetic condition known as Williams syndrome.

Ra says what sometimes happens to his brother sadly affects many people with disabilities.

“Growing up alongside my brother, I’d see him often being excluded. Overlooked. Ignored,” Ra said.

So, the senior at Chattahoochee High School took on a mission that puts William front and center.

With the help of his good friend David Yoon, Winston started a business called Candles for William.

They make scented candles with a message. The labels raise awareness for disabilities that don’t get enough attention.

“This one is for people with Prader Willi syndrome,” Ra said.

Proceeds from candle sales go to local nonprofits like Special Needs Respite, with nearly $2,000 given to charity so far.

Ra told Channel 2 Action News that people like his brother deserve to be included. So he spreads the word with Candles for William.

“I kind of created this thing to advocate, to tell the people out there, when you see someone different from yourself, look at them with understanding and empathy,” Ra said.

To learn more about Candles for William, click here.

