Johns Creek City Council unanimously approves new city manager

JOHNS CREEK, Ga. — On Monday, the Johns Creek City Council voted unanimously to appoint Kimberly Greer as its new City Manager.

According to a release by the council, Greer was known as their top candidate after a nationwide search started in February.

While working with recruitment firm Developmental Associations, LLC, Mayor John Bradberry and City Council identified Greer as their final candidate to lead the city’s strategic programs, teams and services, officials said.

“The appointment of Kimberly Greer as the City Manager represents an exciting milestone for Johns Creek,” Bradberry said in a statement in part. “She is an experienced leader and has proven her ability to motivate and manage the staff team and advance the priorities of the Council.”

According to the council, Greer has worked as the Johns Creek Interim City Manager for the past seven months, after working as the Assistant City Manager in Dunwoody since 2014, where she managed special projects for the City of Dunwoody.

Bradberry said he looked forward to working with Greer to continue making Johns Creek the best place to live, raise a family and do business.

“I am both honored and privileged to continue to serve the residents, businesses, and visitors of Johns Creek,” Greer said. “I look forward to continuing the great work we are doing, enhance our services, support our staff, encourage innovation, and stand by the values of our community.”

Greer earned a Master of Arts in Public Administration from the University of Georgia and is an active member of both the Georgia City County Management Association and the International City County Management Association.

