Intermittent single lane closures on GA-400 begin Monday night

Drivers traveling on GA-400 this week should prepare for overnight construction as the Georgia Department of Transportation begins another phase of its long-planned express lanes project.

The work starts Monday night and will continue nightly through Thursday, July 10, from 9 p.m. until 5 a.m.

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While construction will stretch along a 16-mile section of GA-400 between the North Springs MARTA Station and just north of McFarland Road, GDOT says only one lane will be closed at a time in each direction.

The closures will move as crews work along different parts of the corridor, including near Kimball Bridge Road, Pitts Road and Abernathy Road.

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Officials told Channel 2’s Brittany Kleinpeter that drivers should expect slower traffic through the overnight work zones but note that the project is designed to keep most lanes open while construction is underway.

“I just think about how many people are going to be impacted because this is a major roadway,” driver Princess Cox said.

She says she’ll be checking traffic updates before heading out.

“I guess I’ll just be looking at GSP so I can plan ahead better,” Cox said.

Other drivers say the overnight work may be inconvenient but understand it’s part of a larger effort to improve the corridor.

“I don’t like it, but we’ve got to have it done,” driver Martin told Channel 2 Action News. “There’s always an end in sight with construction.”

GDOT is reminding motorists to slow down, stay alert in work zones, and plan for extra travel time during overnight and early morning hours. Drivers may also want to consider alternate routes when possible.

Officials say all lane closures are weather-dependent and could change from night to night.

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