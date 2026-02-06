Illegal U-turn uncovers pounds of drugs hidden in shoebox

FULTON COUNTY, Ga. — A routine traffic stop for an illegal U-turn led to a major drug bust, according to Fulton County police.

Fulton County officers were on patrol Wednesday when they pulled over a vehicle after the driver made an illegal U-turn at an intersection on Fulton Industrial Boulevard.

During a search of the vehicle, FCPD said they discovered two brick-like packages wrapped in tape and vacuum-sealed inside a shoebox.

Investigators determined the packages contained cocaine and fentanyl with a combined weight of 4.6 pounds. Officers also recovered a large amount of cash from the vehicle.

“The Fulton County Police Department is dedicated to proactively policing and taking drugs off the streets that hurt our community,” the department said.

The driver’s age and identity were not released.

©2026 Cox Media Group