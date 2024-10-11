Hurricane Helene: Fulton County approved for FEMA disaster assistance

FULTON COUNTY, Ga. — More than a week after Hurricane Helene moved through Georgia, leaving behind major damage and flooding, FEMA has added Fulton County to its list of counties eligible for federal disaster relief aid.

Senator Jon Ossoff announced on Friday that Brantley and Fulton counties had been approved for FEMA Individual Assistance. Brantley County is located in southeast Georgia.

The program offers federal funding for people impacted by natural disasters, providing assistance related to housing costs, food costs and more. It is not a replacement for insurance and does not cover all losses associated with the disaster.

Over the weekend, eight more counties were added to the declaration, including Bryan, Butts, Camden, Charlton, Glynn, Long, Newton and Wayne counties.

Fulton County and much of metro Atlanta saw major flooding after Helene passed through.

Channel 2′s Tom Regan spoke with some Fulton County homeowners who say they have hundreds of thousands of dollars in damage to their homes after nearby Peachtree Creek flooded.

