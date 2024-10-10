As FEMA responds to two hurricanes, many of the recovery efforts are coordinated from Atlanta

ATLANTA — Hurricane Milton made landfall in Florida Wednesday evening, promising to bring with it damage and destruction.

At the same time, much of the Southeast is still recovering from Hurricane Helene.

And FEMA Region 4 is responsible for helping victims of both storms.

“It’s a massive effort. It’s a massive effort,” Manny Toro Director, Response Division, Region 4, told Channel 2′s Michael Doudna.

Region 4 is responsible for most of the Southeast.

In recent weeks, FEMA has brought in resources from all over the country to help the recovery process.

While the impacts of hurricanes Milton and Helene may be felt miles away, FEMA’s response is coordinated in Atlanta.

FEMA officials work with counterparts at EMAs in affected areas and work with a collection of groups to provide aid.

Toro said whenever a need is brought up by an EMA or local government, that request normally goes through the control center.

FEMA then finds that resource and works to deploy it to those in need.

At the same time, the agency also positioned resources ahead of Hurricane Milton.

Toro said they have prepositioned everything from helicopters to the essentials like food, water, and tents.

