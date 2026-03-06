Health fair addresses severe Fulton County nursing shortage

COLLEGE PARK, Ga. — There’s a nursing shortage all over the country, but vacancy rates in Fulton County are 40%, higher than the national average.

And they’re feeling the pain at the Fulton County Board of Health.

They need to fill a dozen positions, so they held a job fair Thursday, already the second this year.

Aisha Harris, a job candidate, says in her 20 years in the medical field, she’s never seen anything like it.

“You have a shortage of doctors, nurses aides, care techs…” she said.

It’s affecting medical offices, hospitals and the board of health, where they are hiring.

“We have to keep aggressively pushing. This is—just this year---the second of these job fairs we’ve had looking for people in nursing positions.” communications director Darryl Carver said.

He says even though this job fair was held at the Regional Health Center in College Park, they need help at facilities across the entire county, north to south.

Medical assistants, registered nurses and nurse practitioners are in high demand. Harris went back to school to get the extra credentials, and her timing was perfect.

“I’ve never seen such a nursing shortage before. I think it’s a great time to get your foot in the door while there is such a great need. Nurses are important,” she said.

Top candidates will be hired within a month or two.

