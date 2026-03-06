Child on school bus shot with pellet gun while riding home

DEKALB COUNTY, Ga. — A child riding home from McNair Middle School was injured when someone fired a shot from a pellet gun on Thursday.

DeKalb County School District said the bus had pulled into a neighborhood when an unknown person outside the bus fired the shot. Because they said the shot was fired from outside, the DeKalb County Police Department would be investigating.

DeKalb County police told Channel 2’s Eryn Rogers that they determined the shot was fired from inside the bus, so it was being investigated by DeKalb County Schools police.

One student riding the bus was hit. The school district said it did not know the severity of the injury.

Details on the shooting have not been released.

