‘Ghost preparer’ pleads guilty to seeking more than $4M in false COVID-19 employment tax credits

UNION CITY, Ga. — A truck driver who authorities said operated a “ghost” tax preparation business on the side is awaiting sentencing.

Dantavious Jackson, 39, of Union City, pleaded guilty to a mail fraud scheme, said Tara M. Lyons, acting U.S. Attorney for the Southern District of Georgia, announced Tuesday.

Authorities said he tricked the IRS out of money by making false claims for COVID-19 related employment tax credits. His filings listed employees and wages that did not actually exist, authorities said.

Jackson faces a possible sentence of 20 years in prison, as well as supervised release, monetary restitution and other penalties.

[DOWNLOAD: Free WSB-TV News app for alerts as news breaks]

Jackson prepared and filed 35 false IRS forms for himself and two clients that said they were entitled to receive $4,112,297 in tax refunds based on fraudulently claimed ERCs, or employee retention credits. The refundable tax credits was designed to help businesses keep employees on their payroll during the COVID-19 pandemic.

Officials said the U.S. Treasury mailed $1,567,855 in refunds to Jackson and his two clients that they didn’t deserve based on the fake employees and wages he claimed.

Jackson prepared and filed the tax returns as a “ghost preparer,” which means he didn’t identify himself through a PTIN or by any other self-identifying information in the “Paid Preparer Use Only” section.

“Jackson’s guilty plea serves as a reminder to those who committed fraud on programs under the CARES Act that they will be held accountable,” said Special Agent in Charge Demetrius Hardeman, IRS Criminal Investigation, Atlanta Field Office. “IRS Criminal Investigation special agents are still opening cases and investigating those who stole funds that were intended for American workers, families, and small businesses.”

Channel 2 Action News has reached out to the U.S. Attorney’s Office, Southern District of Georgia, for additional information.

TRENDING STORIES:

[SIGN UP: WSB-TV Daily Headlines Newsletter]

©2025 Cox Media Group