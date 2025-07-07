GDOT initiating lane closures for 16-mile stretch of Georgia 400

FULTON COUNTY, Ga. — The Georgia Department of Transportation is initiating a nightly road closure impacting 16 miles of highway on Georgia 400.

According to GDOT, the busy stretch near Interstate 285 in Sandy Springs will see lane closures so work crews can build new express lanes in both directions.

Construction will run from the North Springs MARTA station in Fulton County all the way to Forsyth County pas MacFarland Parkway.

Channel 2’s Michael Seiden learned that the closures will start tonight at 9 p.m. and run from 9 p.m. to 5 a.m. through July 12.

“When motorists choose to use that express lane system, it frees up space in the main lanes so you get residual benefits for all users,” Natalie Dale, a GDOT spokeswoman, said.

The rolling closures will impact several sections.

GDOT said there will be single lane closures on State Route 400 Southbound and Northbound from Abernathy Road to State Route 141 between the following mile markers.

Single inside left-late and shoulder: SR 400 Southbound from Abernathy Road to SR 141: Mile Marker 8 to Mile Marker 27

SR 400 Southbound from Abernathy Road to SR 141: Mile Marker 8 to Mile Marker 27 Single outside right-lane and shoulder: SR 400 Southbound from Abernathy Road to SR 141: Mile Marker 8 to Mile Marker 27

SR 400 Southbound from Abernathy Road to SR 141: Mile Marker 8 to Mile Marker 27 Single inside left-late and shoulder: SR 400 Northbound from Abernathy Road to SR 141: Mile Marker 8 to Mile Marker 27

SR 400 Northbound from Abernathy Road to SR 141: Mile Marker 8 to Mile Marker 27 Single outside right-lane and shoulder: SR 400 Northbound from Abernathy Road to SR 141: Mile Marker 8 to Mile Marker 27

State officials said drivers should expect delays, exercise caution and reduce their speed while traveling through work zones.

While the schedule is expected to last from 9 p.m. to 5 a.m. for six days, GDOT said schedule updates may occur. Updated times and other changes will be posted on the SR 400 Express Lanes project site.

