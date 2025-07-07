Metro Atlanta weather turning hotter and more humid

ATLANTA — Following a hot July 4 holiday weekend, weather in the metro area is getting hotter.

Severe Weather Team 2 Meteorologist Eboni Deon says isolated storms are possible this afternoon, but not enough to bring much relief to the heat.

Highs will be in the mid to upper 90s and with heat indices in the upper 90s to nearly 100 degrees.

The average high in Atlanta is 90.

On July 7, the record high temperature set back in 1954.

Deon says near record heat is expected on Tuesday too, with a forecast high of 95.

The previous record high for July 8 was 100 degrees in 1986.

