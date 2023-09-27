Fulton DA’s office negotiating plea deal for man accused of DUI leading to fatal ambulance crash

FAIRBURN, Ga. — The Fulton County District Attorney’s Office is negotiating a plea deal in a vehicle homicide case from 2021 involving an ambulance.

According to court records, the DA’s office is offering a plea deal for Kevin McCorvey, who allegedly killed a man during a traffic crash while he was driving under the influence in November 2021.

McCorvey was accused of crashing an ambulance transporting an elderly patient into a ditch. The man died of his injuries.

On Nov. 12, 2021, the Georgia State Patrol was asked to investigate a single-vehicle fatal accident on West Campbellton Street in Fairburn. The investigation showed that McCorvey was driving a non-emergency ambulance with 66-year-old Wilton Thomason Jr. inside.

Fairburn police previously told Channel 2′s Tom Regan that McCorvey was drinking beer and smoking marijuana before the crash.

While driving, McCorvey failed to maintain his lane in the ambulance and drove off the shoulder, causing the ambulance to turn over in a ditch.

Thomason was not restrained or secured in the back of the ambulance and died from his injuries.

Details provided to Channel 2 Action News revealed that not only was McCorvey not driving while sober, but he was not even a licensed or certified EMT or paramedic.

At the scene, investigators found an open container in the ambulance.

Additionally, police said Police said McCorvey and a female paramedic tried to leave the crash site right before police arrived. The two had reportedly called for an Uber, officers told Regan in 2021.

McCorvey was arrested and taken to the Fulton County Jail, facing a multitude of charges.

Police said in addition to the marijuana and alcohol, McCorvey told them he’d also taken Adderall.

McCorvey was charged with two counts of homicide by vehicle in the first degree, driving under the influence of alcohol, driving under the influence of drugs, driving under the influence of alcohol and drugs, driving under the influence of controlled substances, reckless driving, reckless conduct, possession of open alcohol container in the vehicle, second-degree homicide by vehicle, road violations on a divided highway and driving under the influence of marijuana.

While the plea was offered by the Fulton County DA’s office, attorneys for McCorvey have not indicated whether an agreement will be approved, or rejected, as of the time of publication.

