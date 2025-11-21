Fulton County starts farmer’s markets to help seniors affected by SNAP lapse

ATLANTA — Fulton County is launching a series of winter farmer’s markets at senior centers to support seniors affected by the SNAP benefits crisis.

The markets, part of the county’s SNAP Crisis Response Plan, aim to provide fresh produce to seniors who may be experiencing delays in receiving their benefits due to the recently concluded government shutdown.

The Department of Senior Services will host these markets at four locations, ensuring that seniors have access to fresh produce. While all seniors are welcome, priority will be given to those receiving SNAP benefits.

Eligible seniors will receive a $100 produce voucher to use with Local Lands Farmer and will also be provided with a shopping bag.

One winter farmer’s market was held earlier in the week. The remaining winter farmer’s markets will be held from 10 a.m. until 2 p.m. on the following dates and locations:

Friday: Helene S. Mills Senior Center, 515 John Wesley Dobbs Ave NE, Atlanta

Helene S. Mills Senior Center, 515 John Wesley Dobbs Ave NE, Atlanta Monday: H.J.C. Bowden Senior Center, 2885 Church Street, East Point

H.J.C. Bowden Senior Center, 2885 Church Street, East Point Tuesday: Harriet G. Darnell Senior Center, 677 Fairburn Road NW, Atlanta

Seniors ages 55 and up are eligible to participate, and a registration form must be completed in its entirety.

For more information, seniors can visit www.fultoncountyga.gov or call the STARline at 404-613-6000.

