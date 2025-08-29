Fulton County Sheriff’s Office wins technology award from NOBLE

FULTON COUNTY, Ga. — The Fulton County Sheriff’s Office was awarded the 2025 Technology Champion of the Year Award by the National Organization of Black Law Enforcement Executives, presented by L3Harris at the organization’s 49th Annual Training Conference in Hollywood, Florida.

The FCSO said it was recognized for its innovative use of technology to enhance public safety and community engagement, thanks to the leadership of Fulton County Sheriff Pat Labat.

The award highlights the department’s commitment to being a forward-thinking law enforcement agency.

“In times like these where we are often tasked to do more with less, this award reflects our belief that leveraging technology is a force multiplier,” Labat said in a statement. “Every tool we deploy should make us better and more equipped to protect the citizens of Fulton County both today and as we look to the future.”

The FCSO has implemented several technological innovations, including the Fusus Real-Time Intelligence Platform, which integrates surveillance cameras, gunshot detection technology, license plate readers, drone feeds, predictive crime mapping, and community camera feeds into a centralized operational view.

The department also uses mobile technology with an external app for public engagement and an internal app for streamlined communication among staff.

FCSO also said it has enhanced jail security with biometric identity verification through advanced iris scan technology.

The department has hosted Tech Demo Days to showcase cutting-edge tools and solutions for public safety, further demonstrating its commitment to technological advancement.

The sheriff’s office said NOBLE’s recognition underscores the FCSO’s dedication to integrating technology in law enforcement to better serve and protect the community.

The office said Labat’s leadership and how FCSO uses technology continue to set standards for law enforcement.

