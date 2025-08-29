APD releases report on motorcycle crash that killed former Mastodon guitarist

ATLANTA — Police released the report from the Atlanta crash that killed former lead guitarist and co-founder of heavy metal band Mastodon, William Brent Hinds.

Channel 2 Action News reported previously that Hinds had been driving his Harley Davidson motorcycle Aug. 20 on Memorial Drive when he was hit by an SUV turning left and failing to yield.

According to the police report also released Thursday, the driver who hit Hinds was “positive the light was green” as she turned and kept going straight when she hit Hinds on his motorcycle.

Records did not indicate if the other driver is facing charges.

Channel 2 Action News has reached out for more information.

