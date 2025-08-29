Atlanta police release 911 calls from CDC shooting

ATLANTA — The Atlanta Police Department has released the 911 calls from the attack on the Atlanta-based Centers for Disease Control and Prevention.

On Aug. 8, investigators said a gunman, later identified as Patrick Joseph White, fired hundreds of rounds at the CDC. White shot and killed DeKalb County Officer David Rose, who was among the first to respond to the active shooter call. The community gathered last week to remember Rose’s sacrifice and support his family.

On Thursday night, APD posted the 911 calls of the gunman as he opened fire. The 911 calls can be found here. Warning: Some may find the audio disturbing.

Earlier this month, Channel 2 Action News at 5:00 p.m. reported on the Cobb County 911 calls made by the suspect’s father.

Channel 2 Cobb County Bureau Chief Michele Newell obtained the 911 call White’s father made to Cobb County 911 after the shooting happened. During the call, White’s father said he was worried his son might’ve been involved in the shooting.

“I’m very worried that, ugh, he might’ve been involved in this shooting today. I can’t get any information from anybody. I’ve called the DeKalb County 911 number three times and left detailed information. I just, I don’t know if he was involved. I need some help,” White’s father said.

The Georgia Bureau of Investigation said White had five guns and fired more than 500 shots during the attack. At least six buildings had damage.

White died from a self-inflicted gunshot wound at the CVS across the street.

