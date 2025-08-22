Officer David Rose’s life of service and sacrifice highlighted at memorial service

DEKALB COUNTY, Ga. — A memorial service at the First Baptist Church of Atlanta honored the memory of David Rose, a Marine and police officer.

He was killed in the line of duty in a shooting near the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention on Aug. 8.

Georgia Gov. Brian Kemp and the CDC director were among those who attended the service, which celebrated Rose’s life of service and sacrifice, Channel 2’s Bryan Mims reported.

[DOWNLOAD: Free WSB-TV News app for alerts as news breaks]

“David was a man whose life was defined by service: to his country, to his community and to those he loved,” said Gregory Padrick, Interim DeKalb County Police Chief.

The service included a flyover, a 21-gun salute and the playing of Taps, honoring Rose’s dedication and bravery.

Officer David Rose (PHOTO: DeKalb County Police Department)

Jane Seward, a retired CDC employee, expressed gratitude for Rose’s actions, stating, “I’m retired, but I know a lot of people who were inside those buildings who were terrified.”

Rose was only 33 years old and had a young family, including a daughter who had yet to finish first grade and a third child, a boy, he never got to meet.

Trey Jones, a fellow officer from the 138th Academy Class, described Rose as “unshakeable” and fully committed throughout his training.

A little girl of 6, with ribbons in her hair and a T-shirt that tells the world “My Daddy Is My Hero,” took a flag folded into a triangle.

Rose’s legacy of courage and commitment to protecting others was celebrated by the community, leaving a lasting impact on those he served.

PREVIOUS STORIES:

[SIGN UP: WSB-TV Daily Headlines Newsletter]

©2025 Cox Media Group