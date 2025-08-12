Interim DeKalb Police Chief says officer killed in CDC attack ‘saved countless lives’

DEKALB COUNTY, Ga. — As people continue to stop by at the DeKalb County Police Department to leave their condolences over the shooting death of Officer David Rose, the department’s interim chief got emotional while speaking before the DeKalb County Commission on Tuesday.

Interim Police Chief Gregory Padrick talked about how Rose sacrificed his life to save others as a gunman opened fire on the CDC on Friday.

“There is no doubt in my mind that his actions that day saved countless lives,” Padrick said.

Rose was the first on the scene when Patrick White began shooting at the CDC. Police say White turned his attention to Rose, shooting him and killing him.

RELATED STORIES:

“He changed the trajectory of that shooter. He forced him to alter his plans, and that saved lives,” Padrick told the commission.

Police now say White turned the gun on himself, ending his life.

Padrick said Rose had only been with the department for 11 months but made a tremendous impact during that time.

“We’ll always remember and honor his leadership, his legacy, and his ultimate sacrifice,” Padrick said.

“You have many unstable people in this society that will do exactly what this person did to Officer Rose,” Commissioner Mereda Davis Johnson said.

Rose’s death inspired Commissioner Nicole Massiah to create pins in Rose’s memory.

“We are one DeKalb County, so we just wanted to make sure we had a solidarity pin,” Massiah said.

Massiah is handing those pins out to officers, board members, and staff.

The chief said it was hard speaking to the board after losing such an incredible officer.

©2025 Cox Media Group