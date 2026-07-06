Fulton County leader says ramped-up FBI elections investigation worries elections workers

FULTON COUNTY, Ga. — A Fulton County leader says President Donald Trump’s push for 250 more federal workers to look into the 2020 election will have a chilling effect.

The county’s commission chair sat down exclusively with Channel 2 Investigative Reporter Sophia Choi, who also got the Republican perspective.

Trump wants hundreds of federal workers to examine some 700 boxes of ballots by July 17. The ballots were seized during a raid in January at the Fulton County elections hub.

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The president believes those ballots are proof of election fraud, costing him the win against Joe Biden.

“How many times do you look? It’s been reviewed, hand-counted, audited,” said Fulton County Commission Chair Robb Pitts.

Trump now wants field offices across the country to supply more than 200 data analysts to drill down on the seized ballots.

Pitts says that’s a waste of taxpayer dollars on an issue already resolved several times.

Republicans controlled both state houses and the governorship when the votes were certified.

But the chair of the Georgia Republican Party, State Sen. Josh McKoon, says that doesn’t mean they don’t support the president and his move to look deeper into the ballots.

“I can think of no higher and better use of federal resources than to reassure Georgians that our elections are conducted fairly,” he said.

Whether intended or not, Pitts says this will have a chilling impact on elections in Fulton County, especially with elections workers.

“The workers are concerned. I’ve had them contact me, ‘Chairman Pitts, what’s going on? I do not want my personal information in the hands of others,’” Pitts said.

“I have complete and total confidence in the professionalism of the Federal Bureau of Investigations and the federal Department of Justice,” McKoon said. “And I don’t think anyone has anything to fear from those career law enforcement officials.”

Pitts believes this is all a ploy from the president to influence the midterm elections this November, calling it a Hail Mary.

“They’ve had six months plus to find something,” he said. “Apparently, they’ve not found anything. Otherwise, this recent surge would not be underway.”

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