Fulton County Animal Services seeks foster parents

FULTON COUNTY, Ga. — Fulton County Animal Services is pushing a program they hope will lead to more dog adoptions.

Inside Fulton County Animal Services in northwest Atlanta, it’s a crowded house.

“Currently, we have—I checked this morning, 461 dogs in foster (care) just in this location,” spokesperson Megan Jones told Channel 2’s Berndt Petersen.

Now, they’re pulling out all the stops to help get more animals adopted.

They’re looking for what they call Weekend Warriors. You take a pup home for two nights, and Animal Services will provide the food, leash and toys.

Animal Services asks the foster parents to take notes before bringing the dog back.

“The main benefit of fostering is we get home notes on the dog. We see if they can interact with cats, if they are potty-trained. This is important. It gives us information we can’t get in the shelter and increases the chances of being adopted,” Jones said.

Animal Services says the program helps make a dog 14 times more adoptable.

