Fulton Commission appeals decision fining them $10K a day, placing GOP members on election board

ATLANTA — The Fulton County Commission is appealing a judge’s order that would have forced it to pay $10,000 a day if the commission did not seat two Republican members on the Fulton County Board of Elections.

In ruling on Wednesday, a Fulton County judge said the commission would have to pay each day if the Republican members were not seated by Friday.

On Thursday, the Board of Elections filed new court documents saying that it was appealing the decision, putting the penalties on hold until a decision is made over the appeals.

“In compliance with the statute, this court grants a stay of the enforcement of the contempt sanction imposed by this court in its order of August 27, 2025, only,” the judge wrote in his order.

The Fulton County Republican Party filed a response to the order, saying the appeal is frivolous.

“The appeal of this Court’s contempt finding and imposition of a $10,000 fine appears frivolous, as Defendants have consciously and willfully disregarded the Court’s orders. Whether Defendants are ultimately right in their challenge to this Court’s underlying order issuing a writ of mandamus did not excuse them from following this Court’s orders,” their response said. “This appeal is yet another effort by the Defendant to delay appointment of the Plaintiff’s nominees to the Board of Fulton County Superior Court Registrations and Elections.”

In a statement issued on Thursday evening, Fulton County Commission Chair Robb Pitts said the law is on his side.

“After meeting all afternoon with County Attorney Soo Jo and outside counsel Don Samuel, I was confident that, based upon the law, the judge must grant a stay of enforcement of the contempt order. This means that the fines previously ordered by Judge Emerson will be put on hold while our appeal is considered by the Georgia Court of Appeals.

“We are a Nation of laws, and I respect the legal process. We entrust this matter to the Court of Appeals and look forward to a favorable ruling.”

That hearing will not be held until January.

