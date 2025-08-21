Republicans file motion to hold Fulton County Commissioners in contempt

FULTON COUNTY, Ga. — The battle over the Board of Elections has heated up in Fulton County.

The Fulton County Republican Party filed an emergency motion to hold the commissioners in criminal contempt for not seating two Republicans to the Board of Elections despite a judge’s order to do so.

The party is asking a judge to find and jail five county commissioners.

The two people they did not appoint Wednesday are Republicans Julie Adams and Jason Frazier.

Channel 2’s Courtney Francisco reported that Wednesday, Commissioners Dana Barrett and Mo Ivory said they can’t appoint the two option because they have a history of denying election results.

[DOWNLOAD: Free WSB-TV News app for alerts as news breaks]

The filing submitted by the Fulton County Republicans said the defendants “have been willfully refusing to comply with the writ of mandamus. .. As expected, the vote broke along party lines, with Defendants Bridget Thorne and Bob Ellis as the only members of the Board of Commissioners that voted to uphold the law and this Court’s orders.”

The GOP are seeking to “hold all Defendants except for Bridget Thorne and Bob Ellis in contempt, fining each in an amount up to $1,000 per day and imprisonment up to 20 days. In addition, the Fulton GOP seeks an award of its attorneys’ fees related to the filing, responses, preparation, and arguments for its two motions seeking contempt.”

They also have asked the court to set a hearing for Friday “to adjudicate this motion.”

Channel 2 Action News at 6:00 will have more on this story.

[SIGN UP: WSB-TV Daily Headlines Newsletter]

©2025 Cox Media Group