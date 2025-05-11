Fulton Co. Schools program aims to create a generation of engineers

The Fulton County School District aims to raise a generation of engineers.

On Friday, students at Asa G. Hilliard Elementary School traded their textbooks for “tech tools”.

Fourth grader Cameron Holt and dozens of classmates were knee-deep in experiments, the science, technology, engineering, and mathematics kind.

“I’ve always been drawn to technology and building stuff,” Holt told Channel 2’s Berndt Petersen.

[DOWNLOAD: Free WSB-TV News app for alerts as news breaks]

“We have community partners converging upon the school in what we call a STEM takeover,” Dr. Cherisse Campbell with Fulton County Schools said.

It’s a $275,000 investment from the Fulton Education Foundation, along with help from a program called Toyota Driving Possibilities and Microsoft.

Fulton County school administrators say many of these students have likely never met an engineer. Now they will, and they’ll learn to do what engineers do.

Holt can see his future. “STEM is something I enjoy. I do it in my free time. So I’m happy to do it while I’m at school,” he said.

TRENDING STORIES:

[SIGN UP: WSB-TV Daily Headlines Newsletter]

©2025 Cox Media Group