Fulton Co. residents push back on law that could make them pay Trump indictment legal fees

FULTON COUNTY, Ga. — Fulton County taxpayers may soon have to pay all of President Donald Trump’s legal bills resulting from his indictment and prosecution.

Gov. Brian Kemp signed a bill Wednesday to do that, but only if certain conditions are met.

Channel 2’s Richard Elliot went around Fulton County to hear what some taxpayers think about the law’s effect.

As far as what the conditions are for the payments, it would only happen if the Georgia Supreme Court disqualifies Fulton County District Attorney Fani Willis from the case and all of the criminal charges the president faces are dropped.

No one knows how much the price tag would be, but after a number of years, it’s well into the millions.

Jamie Wilbon was busy cutting hair at a Union City barber shop.

Whatever his thoughts are about the president, he doesn’t want to have to pay his legal bills.

“We shouldn’t have to pay nothing having to do with, first of all, a man that’s already a billionaire,” Wilbon told Channel 2 Action News.

However, both conditions set for repayment by the new law could very well happen in the criminal case against Trump and the other accused election interference defendants.

“They were wrongly accused. It was a witch hunt that ruined their reputation,” former Alpharetta State Sen. and now U.S. Treasurer Brandon Beach said.

Beach was the state lawmaker who wrote the bill, specifically for the Trump case.

He insisted in March that voters should be on the hook for the legal fees because they elected Willis as DA.

“You know what?” Beach said. “They should’ve thought about that before they elected her, because she has mismanaged that office from the YSL case to the Trump case. She spent millions of dollars on these wild chases.”

Steve Sadow, an attorney representing Trump, told Channel 2 Action News that the new law was “Gov. Kemp’s resolute decision to sign represents a major turning point in holding unethical, opportunistic and deceitful prosecutors accountable for their misconduct.”

But in North Fulton’s Roswell, some folks still don’t think they should be held financially accountable, too.

“I think that’s totally wrong. That’s not right,” Margaret Cash said. “Why? I mean, as a taxpayer, why should I have to pay for his legal bills?”

The Fulton County DA’s Office had no comment about the new law, and there’s no word yet on when the Georgia Supreme Court will hand down its final word on Wills’ disqualification.

