Fulton Co. commissioners quadruples funding level for county’s veterans services

FULTON COUNTY, Ga. — At an Aug. 21 Fulton County Board of Commissioners meeting, the commission approved a significantly expanded budget for local veterans’ services programs.

Earlier this year, the commission had approved $250,000 to go to funding for veteran health, wellness, housing and homelessness initiatives.

On Monday, commissioners approved quadrupling the budget, adding $750,000 and increasing the overall total to $1 million.

“We recognized the growing needs of our at-risk Veterans, and the Board’s approval of this additional funding ensures that our non-profit partners can continue their crucial work,” Stan Wilson, Director of Community Development, said in a statement. “These funds will directly support the health, wellness, housing, and homelessness initiatives that are making a tangible difference in the lives of our Veterans.”

The Board of Commissioners said the funds will be awarded to a variety of non-profits in the county that help deliver “essential services” to county veterans.

Officials said it was the third year of the county program, and since its start, the commission has approved $3 million to serve more than 4,700 veterans and support 52 agencies.

“This ongoing investment highlights Fulton County’s dedication to tackling the unique issues confronting veterans and ensuring they receive the support and services they deserve,” the commission said.

