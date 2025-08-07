Fulton animal shelter desperately needs dogs adopted today due to overcrowding

ATLANTA — Fulton County Animal Services is urgently seeking homes for 35 dogs by today, August 7, at 7 PM, due to overcrowding at their facility.

The animal shelter ended Monday with 410 dogs, exceeding their target population by over 35 dogs.

They are open daily until 7 PM, except on weekends, for those interested in fostering or adopting.

The shelter, located at 1251 Fulton Industrial Blvd NW in Atlanta, GA, is encouraging potential adopters or fosters to visit in person to meet the dogs in need.

Those interested in helping can also reach out via email at adoptions@fultonanimalservices.com or foster@fultonanimalservices.com.

By opening their homes, community members can help with overcrowding and provide these dogs with a chance for a better life.

[DOWNLOAD: Free WSB-TV News app for alerts as news breaks]

TRENDING STORIES:

[SIGN UP: WSB-TV Daily Headlines Newsletter]

©2025 Cox Media Group