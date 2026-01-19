Former state rep dies after cancer battle

FULTON COUNTY, Ga. — A former lawmaker who spent nearly 20 years representing his community has died.

Former state Rep. Bill Hembree died on Jan. 15 after an eight-year battle with cancer.

From 1993 to 2012, Hembree represented District 67 in the Georgia General Assembly, which covered parts of Fulton and Coweta counties.

During his time in the legislature, Hembree served as the Chairman of Higher Education and Chairman of the Rules Committee.

When the General Assembly wasn’t in session, he founded and ran the Hembree Insurance Agency.

"He was proud to build a company grounded in integrity and service and took great pride in leaving this legacy for his three sons to run and manage," his family wrote.

In 2024, he and his wife, Beth, established the Bill Hembree Scholarship through the National DECA Program, which he served as National President of during high school.

You can donate to the scholarship fund by clicking here. His family says if you choose to donate, please send an email to designate your donation.

