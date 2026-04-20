Former jailer pleads guilty in Fulton County inmate’s death

FULTON COUNTY, Ga. — A former jailer has pleaded guilty to charges in connection with a Fulton County inmate’s death in 2018.

Arron Cook pleaded guilty on April 20 to aggravated assault and violation of oath by public officer in the 2018 death of inmate Antonio May.

He entered his plea under the Georgia First Offender Act before Superior Court Judge McBurney.

Cook was sentenced to five years on probation, concurrent on both counts. He is also banned from working in law enforcement, detention or private security.

He must complete 100 hours of community service within his first year of probation. Cook’s probation may be suspended early after two years if all conditions are met.

May was booked into the Fulton County Jail in 2018 on a misdemeanor charge.

He was dealing with mental health and substance abuse problems when he was shocked with a stun gun and pepper sprayed. May died in jail.

Cook was one of six former jail employees who were indicted in May’s death in 2021. McBurney quashed the indictments in 2022, ruling that the state didn’t give the six an opportunity to appear before the grand jury.

In 2023, the Georgia Supreme Court unanimously reversed the ruling that had thrown out the indictments.

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