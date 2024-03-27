Former Fulton detention officer pleads guilty to excessive force, strangling woman until unconscious

FULTON COUNTY, Ga. — A former Fulton County Jail detention officer pled guilty to violating a detainee’s civil rights by using excessive force while processing her at the jail in 2023, the U.S. Department of Justice announced Tuesday.

As previously reported by Channel 2 Action News, former detention officer Monique Clark was arrested in June 2023 after choking a handcuffed woman until she was unconscious while she was being booked into the jail.

Body camera video obtained by Channel 2′s Michael Seiden showed how Clark choked the detainee until she passed out. Clark was arrested June 6, 2023 for multiple felony counts, including aggravated assault and violating his oath of public office.

[DOWNLOAD: Free WSB-TV News app for alerts as news breaks]

“This defendant wrapped his hands around the throat of a handcuffed woman and strangled her into unconsciousness while she was being booked into the Fulton County Jail system,” Assistant Attorney General Kristen Clarke of the Justice Department’s Civil Rights Division said. “This conduct was cruel, abusive and violated Fulton County Sheriff’s office policies that clearly restrict use of chokeholds and neck restraints. The Justice Department will prosecute officials who violate the civil rights of people held in our jails and prisons by using excessive or deadly force.”

The incident happened on June 5, 2023, according to the body camera footage.

The video showed Clark squeezing her neck with hands on the front and back of her neck, telling her “I advise you to cooperate.”

The detainee, Casey Bennett, is seen on the video collapsing to the ground and going limp.

TRENDING STORIES:

After the incident, Fulton County Sheriff Pat Labat said what Clark had done was indefensible and did not reflect on the mission of the Fulton County Sheriff’s Office.

“As Sheriff of Fulton County, I am committed to transparency and to holding each and every employee accountable to protect and serve every member of our community, including those in our custody,” Labat said at the time. “Being a detention officer is a difficult job but even under challenging circumstances there is absolutely no excuse for the behavior that led to this arrest.”

Clark, who had been employed by FCSO since 2016, was fired.

The U.S. Attorney’s Office said Clark choked the detainee until she lost consciousness while she was handcuffed and posed no threat to officers or anyone else.

“Clark’s conduct in abusing a handcuffed inmate by strangling her is reprehensible,” U.S. Attorney Ryan K. Buchanan for the Northern District of Georgia said. “Thankfully, Clark’s actions do not reflect the diligence and seriousness with which the majority of detention officers fulfill their roles each day in helping to secure our jails and protect the welfare of detainees.”

Clark was also aware, due to his career history, that FCSO policy prohibits officers from using chokeholds and neck restraints except in cases of imminent threat of death or serious bodily injury, according to the Justice Department.

The USDOJ said Clark entered a guilty plea for one count of deprivation of rights under color of law. Having pled guilty, Clark faces a maximum penalty of 10 years in federal prison. A sentencing hearing will be scheduled at a later date, according to officials.

[SIGN UP: WSB-TV Daily Headlines Newsletter]

IN OTHER NEWS:

Ahmaud Arbery’s killers appealing federal hate crime conviction, Arbery family holds rally in Atlanta

©2023 Cox Media Group