2 brothers indicted in string of DeKalb cold case rapes from the 1980s

DEKALB COUNTY, Ga. — Two brothers have been indicted in connection to multiple rape cases around metro Atlanta in the 80s, the DeKalb County District Attorney announced Wednesday.

Jeffrey Briney, 59, and David Briney, 62, were arrested on Feb. 27, 2023. The DeKalb DA said the rapes happened between 1986 and 1987.

[DOWNLOAD: Free WSB-TV News app for alerts as news breaks]

Jeffrey Briney was indicted on four counts of rape, seven counts of kidnapping, one count of aggravated sodomy, two counts of armed robbery, five counts of criminal attempt to commit armed robbery, seven counts of aggravated assault, three counts of possession of a firearm during the commission of a felony and one count of possession of a firearm by a first offender. Jeffrey Briney’s charges were in relation to two separate home invasion rape cases.

David Briney was indicted on two counts of rape, five counts of kidnapping, five counts of criminal attempt to commit armed robbery, five counts of aggravated assault and two counts of possession of a firearm during the commission of a felony.

TRENDING STORIES:

Both men are in jail without bond.

Investigators said that on March 28, 1986 at around 9:45 p.m., four men pushed their way into an apartment on Briarwood Road in what is now the City of Brookhaven. The suspects held five college students at gunpoint and raped two women before ransacking the apartment.

[SIGN UP: WSB-TV Daily Headlines Newsletter]

On Oct. 27 the same year, two men with a handgun forced their way into an apartment on Buford Highway, raped two women that lived there and then tied them up and stole things from them.

Both cases went cold until 2023 when the GBI sent rape kits to private labs for testing. The Briarwood evidence came back matching both David and Jeffrey Briney. That DNA also matched one of the attackers in the Burford Highway case. The DNA also tied David Briney to seven other cases including one in Cobb and one in Fulton counties.

Investigators have identified nearly a dozen other cases that fit the same fact pattern. Anyone who thinks they may have more information is asked to call our Cold Case Tip Line at 404-371-2444.

Atlanta police searching for woman who dropped off homicide victim at Grady

©2023 Cox Media Group