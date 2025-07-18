Fairburn warns about phony utilities calls demanding payment

FAIRBURN, Ga. — The city of Fairburn is warning its customers about people calling and pretending to be Fairburn Utilities workers.

According to the city, the phony callers are claiming falsely that water bill payments are overdue and demanding that customers pay them immediately.

[DOWNLOAD: Free WSB-TV News app for alerts as news breaks]

The city says Fairburn Utilities will never call customers and threaten disconnection if payment isn’t sent immediately.

If you get this kind of suspicious call, hang up immediately and contact Fairburn Utilities customer service at 770-969-3481 to verify your account status and report the scheme.

Fake communications have become a big problem lately, with Channel 2 Action News covering similar stories, including in Henry County.

RELATED STORIES:

[SIGN UP: WSB-TV Daily Headlines Newsletter]

©2025 Cox Media Group