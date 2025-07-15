Henry County warns: Beware of people posing as county employees

HENRY COUNTY, Ga. — Henry County is warning residents and businesses to be aware that schemers are posing as Henry County employees in targeted phishing attempts.

They are posing as county officials in an attempt to trick people out of their money and sensitive information.

The county says people shouldn’t respond to unsolicited requests for money or personal information via email, phone calls or text messages. County employees won’t ever request money, financial information or personal data this way.

Don’t make immediate payments, share financial assistance or personal data over the phone if someone you don’t know requests it.

Contact your local law enforcement and make a report if you believe you’ve been a victim of a scheme like this one.

