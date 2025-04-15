Parents say crooks are calling with fake SAT, ACT prep course offers

ATLANTA — Parents across the country say they are getting calls from crooks offering college prep courses for their children.

Every spring, students around the country prepare for the SAT and ACT college tests.

Many sign up for courses to help them prepare.

The Better Business Bureau is warning parents about crooks posing as representatives of some of those college test prep courses.

Parents are told that their child requested the material.

The callers have detailed information about the student, including their name, age, high school address, and more, which can make them seem believable.

In many cases, the caller claims that your child requested college test prep materials through their school.

They offer to send one month of free material to your home but need a credit card in case you fail to return the materials after 30 days.

Most parents have reported losing around $250.

The BBB says the college board would never ask for financial information over the phone or pressure tactics to provide that information.

One of the things that scammers bank on is that families are so busy that parents will fall for their scheme.

If you get one of these calls, hang up and call the organization directly and ask your child if they requested the material online or at school.

