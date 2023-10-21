Fairburn now has $300,000 to help small business owners affected by COVID-19

FAIRBURN, Ga. — There is new help for local small business owners trying to recover losses sparked by the COVID-19 pandemic.

The city of Fairburn now has $300,000 dollars to boost rebuilding, relocation and expansion efforts.

[DOWNLOAD: Free WSB-TV News app for alerts as news breaks]

The city’s mayor believes the money will help workers keep their jobs.

“Since day one, my administration has been committed to supporting every business in our community—ensuring that every business owner and entrepreneur has the opportunity to succeed,” said Mayor Mario B. Avery. “Supporting employers and the City’s world-class workforce is a top priority.”

TRENDING STORIES:

Companies can apply for the funds beginning Nov. 1.

To learn more and potentially submit an application, click here.

[SIGN UP: WSB-TV Daily Headlines Newsletter]

IN OTHER NEWS:

4 metro Atlanta cities under boil water advisory Neighbors in South Fulton, Union City, Palmetto and Fairburn use boiled or bottled water for the time being.

©2023 Cox Media Group