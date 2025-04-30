East Point police respond to a noise complaint. But a black bookbag led to a suspect’s arrest

EAST POINT, Ga. — What started as an investigation for a noise complaint ended in one person being arrested.

On Sunday, East Point officers were responding to a call about a noise complaint when they noticed a gray Nissan Sentra that ran a red light at the intersection of Washington Road and Camp Creek Parkway.

Police said the Nissan passed another car that was stopped at the light.

Officers conducted a traffic stop and said they smelled a strong odor of burnt marijuana coming from the car.

East Point officials said the driver admitted she had recently smoked marijuana inside the car but declined consent to search a black bag inside that was in the front passenger seat.

The department said that, due to the odor and her admitting to smoking, officers had probable cause to conduct a search.

During the search of the bookbag, officers said they found the following:

Nearly 50 grams of ecstasy tablets (quantity consistent with trafficking levels)

148 grams of marijuana (packaged in a manner consistent with distribution)

Over 5 grams of suspected cocaine

More than 20 grams of THC wax

Two suspected oxycodone pills, a Schedule II controlled substance

A digital scale with marijuana residue and multiple prepackaged marijuana bags

Officers said they also found a loaded handgun and $915 in cash, consistent with profits from drug activity.

The suspect, whose age and identity were not released, was arrested and charged with the following:

Trafficking of Ecstasy

Possession of marijuana with intent to distribute,

Possession of cocaine

Possession of THC wax

Possession of a Schedule II controlled substance

Possession and use of drug-related objects

Possession of a firearm during the commission of a crime

Obstruction of a law enforcement officer

