Fulton County

East Point police respond to a noise complaint. But a black bookbag led to a suspect’s arrest

By WSBTV.com News Staff
East Point police respond to a noise complaint. But a black bookbag led to a suspect’s arrest
By WSBTV.com News Staff

EAST POINT, Ga. — What started as an investigation for a noise complaint ended in one person being arrested.

[DOWNLOAD: Free WSB-TV News app for alerts as news breaks]

On Sunday, East Point officers were responding to a call about a noise complaint when they noticed a gray Nissan Sentra that ran a red light at the intersection of Washington Road and Camp Creek Parkway.

Police said the Nissan passed another car that was stopped at the light.

Officers conducted a traffic stop and said they smelled a strong odor of burnt marijuana coming from the car.

East Point officials said the driver admitted she had recently smoked marijuana inside the car but declined consent to search a black bag inside that was in the front passenger seat.

TRENDING STORIES:

The department said that, due to the odor and her admitting to smoking, officers had probable cause to conduct a search.

During the search of the bookbag, officers said they found the following:

  • Nearly 50 grams of ecstasy tablets (quantity consistent with trafficking levels)
  • 148 grams of marijuana (packaged in a manner consistent with distribution)
  • Over 5 grams of suspected cocaine
  • More than 20 grams of THC wax
  • Two suspected oxycodone pills, a Schedule II controlled substance
  • A digital scale with marijuana residue and multiple prepackaged marijuana bags

Officers said they also found a loaded handgun and $915 in cash, consistent with profits from drug activity.

[SIGN UP: WSB-TV Daily Headlines Newsletter]

The suspect, whose age and identity were not released, was arrested and charged with the following:

  • Trafficking of Ecstasy
  • Possession of marijuana with intent to distribute,
  • Possession of cocaine
  • Possession of THC wax
  • Possession of a Schedule II controlled substance
  • Possession and use of drug-related objects
  • Possession of a firearm during the commission of a crime
  • Obstruction of a law enforcement officer

©2025 Cox Media Group

0

Most Read