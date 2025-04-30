East Point police respond to a noise complaint. But a black bookbag led to a suspect’s arrest

EAST POINT, Ga. — What started as an investigation for a noise complaint ended in one person being arrested.
[DOWNLOAD: Free WSB-TV News app for alerts as news breaks]
On Sunday, East Point officers were responding to a call about a noise complaint when they noticed a gray Nissan Sentra that ran a red light at the intersection of Washington Road and Camp Creek Parkway.
Police said the Nissan passed another car that was stopped at the light.
Officers conducted a traffic stop and said they smelled a strong odor of burnt marijuana coming from the car.
East Point officials said the driver admitted she had recently smoked marijuana inside the car but declined consent to search a black bag inside that was in the front passenger seat.
TRENDING STORIES:
- Atlanta HVAC technician among 19 arrested in ‘child predator’ operation
- Suspects accused of killing man along Atlanta BeltLine say the shooter isn’t on trial
- NFL fines Atlanta Falcons, Jeff Ulbrich over Shedeur Sanders number leak, prank call
The department said that, due to the odor and her admitting to smoking, officers had probable cause to conduct a search.
During the search of the bookbag, officers said they found the following:
- Nearly 50 grams of ecstasy tablets (quantity consistent with trafficking levels)
- 148 grams of marijuana (packaged in a manner consistent with distribution)
- Over 5 grams of suspected cocaine
- More than 20 grams of THC wax
- Two suspected oxycodone pills, a Schedule II controlled substance
- A digital scale with marijuana residue and multiple prepackaged marijuana bags
Officers said they also found a loaded handgun and $915 in cash, consistent with profits from drug activity.
[SIGN UP: WSB-TV Daily Headlines Newsletter]
The suspect, whose age and identity were not released, was arrested and charged with the following:
- Trafficking of Ecstasy
- Possession of marijuana with intent to distribute,
- Possession of cocaine
- Possession of THC wax
- Possession of a Schedule II controlled substance
- Possession and use of drug-related objects
- Possession of a firearm during the commission of a crime
- Obstruction of a law enforcement officer
©2025 Cox Media Group